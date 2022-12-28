Servisne informacije

Kvar na toplovodnoj mreži, nema grejanja u naselju „Ključ“

28.12.2022.
Dodaj komentar
Objavio/la: Ognjen Branković
foto: https://www.freepik.com/
POGLEDAJTE PODKAST 'PRIČE U NAMA'

Zbog havarije na toplovodnoj mreži u Naselju Ključ, neće biti grejanja u ovom naselju do sanacije kvara.

„Radnici su na terenu, a normalizacija grejanja se očekuje u popodnevnim satima“, saopštevaju iz JKSP „Zaječar“.

 

Preporučujemo:

Dodaj komentar