Servisne informacije

Kvar na mreži, bez vode sedam ulica u gradu

26.07.2023.
Objavio/la: Ognjen Branković
pixabay /ilustracija

Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži u Kordunskoj ulici, nekoliko ulica u gradu na kratko će ostati bez vode.

Bez vode do 15 časova biće sledeće ulice:

  • Stanoja Glavaša,
  • Prespanska,
  • Bledska,
  • Plitvička,
  • Kordunska,
  • Petra Kočića i
  • deo Požarevačke.

