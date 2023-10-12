Servisne informacije

Kosmajska ulica bez vode

12.10.2023.
ilustracija/pixabay.com

Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži, bez vode su ostali meštani Kosmajske ulice.

Kako javljaju nadležni, vode neće biti do 18 sati.

Preporučujemo:

Dodaj komentar