Servisne informacije

Grljan u utorak bez struje

06.11.2023.
foto: pixabay.com

Zbog radova na rekonstrukciji mreže, u utorak 7. novembra, bez napajanja električnom energijom ostaće Grljan – potez Gornji Vinogradi.

Struje neće biti od 07 do 17 sati.

