Dve ulice bez vode zbog rekonstrukcije vodovodne mreže

12.02.2024.
pixabay /ilustracija

Zbog rekonstrukcije vodovodne mreže u Pionirskoj ulici, dve ulice ostale su bez vode.

Kako javljaju nadležni, bez vode će do 15 časova ostati Pionirska ulica i deo Prvomajske.

