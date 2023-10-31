Servisne informacije

Dva sela u sredu bez struje

31.10.2023.
ilustracija/pixabay.com

U sredu 1. novembra zbog radova na rekonstrukciji mreže bez napajanja električnom energijom ostaće dva zaječarska sela.

Od 11 do 13 sati bez struje će biti Donja Prlita – potez Barbaroš.

Od 09 do 15 sati struju neće imati Lubnica – potez Valera.

Preporučujemo:

Dodaj komentar