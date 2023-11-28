Servisne informacije

Deo Velikog Izvora do srede bez vode!

28.11.2023.

Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži, bez vode ostao je deo zaječarskog sela Veliki Izvor.

Kako javljaju nadležni, radovi na sanaciji kvara su u toku, a meštani ovog sela će vodu imati ponovo sutra oko 15 sati.

