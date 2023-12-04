Društvo

Biblioteka u utorak ne radi sa korisnicima

04.12.2023.

Matična biblioteka Svetozar Markoviću u Zaječaru neće raditi sa korisnicima u utorak 5. decembra, zbog održavanja stručnog seminara.

Osim same biblioteke, kako obaveštavaju iz ove ustanove, neće raditi ni ogranak u Kotlujevcu.

