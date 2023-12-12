Servisne informacije

Bez vode stanovnici ulice 23. divizije

12.12.2023.
pixabay /ilustracija

Zbog rekonstrukcije vodovodne mreže bez vode će danas ostati meštani ulice 23. divzije u Zaječaru.

Kako javljaju nadležni, vode neće biti do 15 časova.

Preporučujemo:

Dodaj komentar