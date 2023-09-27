Servisne informacije

Beli Breg dva sata bez struje

27.09.2023.

Zbog radova na mreži bez napajanja električnom energijom u periodu od dva sata ostaće meštani Belog Brega u Zaječaru.

Struje neće biti od 11 do 13 časova na Belom Bregu, potez Gladni vrh.

