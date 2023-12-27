Servisne informacije

Američka ulica ponovo bez vode

27.12.2023.
pixabay /ilustracija

Zbog rekonstrukcije vodovodne mreže bez vode će ostati stanovnici Američke ulice.

Nakon isključenja tokom jučerašnjeg i današnjeg dana, stanovnici Američke ulice ponovo će ostati bez vode i to sutra, 28. decembra, do 12 sati.

