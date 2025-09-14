Super Mario Bros slavi 40 godina: Još uvek drži titulu najprodavanije igre na svetu

Izdvajamo Tehnologija Vesti zanimljivosti

Kompanija Nintendo je na današnji dan pre 40 godina u Japanu pustila u promet igricu ”Super Mario Bros”, a lik Marija se od tada pojavio u više od 250 video-igrica.

Dizajnirao ju je Šigeru Mijamoto, koji je uveo inovacije napuštanjem statičkog platformskog formata pogodnog za arkadne igre u korist skrolovanja, prenosi Quartz.

Super Mario Bros slavi 40 godina

Franšiza ”Super Mario” je najprodavanija serija video igara svih vremena, prema Ginisovoj knjizi rekorda, a uključujući spin-ofove, prodata je u više od 890 miliona primeraka.

Originalna ”Super Mario Bros” igrica prodata je u više od 40 miliona primeraka, oživljavajući industriju video-igrica, čija je trenutna vrednost oko 187 milijardi dolara, i zadržavajući popularnost kroz više generacija.

Kao deo proslave 40. godišnjice, Nintendo je objavio zvanični naslov nastavka novog Super Mario filma, ”Super Mario Galaxy Film”, koji ce se pojaviti u bioskopima 3. aprila 2026. godine.

Nintendo muzej u Kjotu, u Japanu, obeležiće godišnjicu igre posebnim svetlosnim displejem, novim dizajnom karata i ilustracijama i piksel artom Super Marija.

Quartz dodaje da je rekord kada je u pitanju završavanje igrice ”Super Mario” četiri minuta i 54,515 sekundi.

