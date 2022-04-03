Republička izborna komsija objavila je da je do 18 sati u našoj zemlji glasalo 50,82% upisanih birača.
Prema podacima CESID-a, do 17 časova svoju građansku dužnost ispunilo je 45,1% glasača, pa je od 17 do 18 časova glasalo nešto više od 5% birača.
