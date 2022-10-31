Od utorka, 1. novembra 2022. godine Matična biblioteka „Svetozar Marković“ se vraća na dvosmenski rad.

Radnim danima, od ponedeljka do petka, radno vreme biblioteke biće od 8 do 19:30, a subotom od 9 do 14 sati.

Nedeljom bibilioteka neće raditi.