Servisne informacije

Nekoliko ulica par sati bez vode

22.03.2024.
pixabay /ilustracija

Zbog rekonstrukcije vodovodne mreže bez vode će na par sati ostati meštani nekoliko zaječarskih ulica.

Kako javljaju nadležni, do 17 časova bez vode će biti stanari Američke, Prizrenske, Jugovićeve, 7. septembra i okolnih ulica.

