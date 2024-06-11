Servisne informacije

Nekoliko ulica bez vode

11.06.2024.
Kvar na mreži – par gradskih ulica bez vode!

Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži bez vode do 15 časova ostaće potrošači u sledećim ulicama:

  • Sremskoj,
  • Dunavskoj,
  • Negotinskoj i
  • delu Kosmajske.

