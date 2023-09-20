Zbog kvara na na vodovodnoj mreži u ulici Đure Đakovića, nekoliko ulica će ostati bez vode.
Kako javljaju nadležni, bez vode će do 15 časova biti sledeće ulice:
- Đure Đakovića,
- Miročka,
- Čegarska,
- Marije Bursać,
- Stanka Paunovića i
- deo Crvene armije.
