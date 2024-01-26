Servisne informacije

Kvar na vodovodnoj mreži, jedna ulica bez vode

26.01.2024.
kvar

Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži bez vode će danas ostati meštani Užičke ulice.

Kako javljaju nadležni, radovi na sanaciji kvara su u toku, a očekuje se da vode neće biti do 15 časova.

