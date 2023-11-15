Servisne informacije

Deo Vratarnice do sutra bez vode

15.11.2023.

Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži bez vode će do sutra biti meštani jednog dela Vratarnice.

Vode neće biti do sutra, do 15 časova, u naselju Kale, u Vratarnici.

