Servisne informacije

Bez struje sutra,01. juna, nekoliko ulica u Zaječaru

31.05.2022.
Dodaj komentar
Objavio/la: O S

Zbog radova na mreži u sredu ,01.juna, u periodu od  9  do 9 sati i 30 munuta struje neće biti u sledećim ulicama:

  • Trg oslobođenja br.18,
  • Svetozara Markovića od broja 1 do broja 33,
  • Vojvode Mišića od broja 8 do broja 38,
  • Varšavska broj 1 i 1A.

 

Preporučujemo:

Dodaj komentar