Američka ulica do sutra bez vode

26.12.2023.

Zbog rekonstrukcije vodovodne mreže u Američkoj ulici, bez vode će biti stanovici te zaječarske ulice, do sutra, 27. decembra.

Vode neće biti do srede u 15 časova.

