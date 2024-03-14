Servisne informacije

Američka ulica do sutra bez vode!

14.03.2024.
pixabay /ilustracija

Zbog rekonstrukcije vodovodne mreže, Američkoj ulici neće biti vode u naredna 24 sata!

Kako javljaju nadležni, pojedini stanovnici Američke ulice biće bez vode do sutra u 15 sati.

Preporučujemo:

Dodaj komentar