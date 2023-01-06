Servisne informacije

U Zaječaru bez vode…

06.01.2023.
kvar
Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži u ulici Generala Gambete, bez vode do 15,00 časova
biće sledeće ulice: Generala Gambete, Patrisa Lumumbe, Jadranska i naselje Plaža.

Izvor: Operativni sektor Centra za vandredne situacije

