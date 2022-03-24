Od poslednjeg izveštaja testirani su uzorci 16.445 osoba od kojih je 2.116 pozitivno.
Na respiratorima je ukupno 39 pacijenata.
U poslednja 24 časa preminulo je 9 osoba usled posledica izazvanih virusom COVID 19.
Izvor: Ministarstvo zdravlja
